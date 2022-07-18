Hyde Square Task Force Summer Concert Series Begins July 21 with David Rivera Band

The David Rivera Band will perform on July 21 to kickoff the Hyde Square Task Force Summer Concert Series.



The free concert is from 6 to 8pm. This concert will have music from original compositions and takes place on the side of Blessed Sacrament Church (361 Centre St.).

Come for the concerts, drum circles, and performances by HSTF youth in Boston's Latin Quarter. Check the schedule below for details.

July 21st, 6 pm

David Rivera Band

Beside the former Blessed Sacrament Church

For more information, click here.



July 27th, 4:30-6 pm

Drum Circle with Cornell Coley

Jackson Square T Station (1500 Columbus Ave., Jamaica Plain)

For more information, click here.



August 4th, 7 pm

Astoria Salsa Company

Mozart Park (10 Mozart St. Jamaica Plain)

This event is in partnership with the Tito Puente Latin Music Series by Berklee College of Music and Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción.

For more information, click here.



August 10th, 6 pm

Pa’ la Calle performances by HSTF youth

Beside the former Blessed Sacrament Church (361 Centre St., Jamaica Plain)

For more information, click here.