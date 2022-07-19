JP Progressives Hosting Attorney General Candidate Forum on July 20

The next JP Progressives political forum will be with Democratic Party candidates for Attorney General on July 13.



The Democratic Party field includes former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Quentin Palfrey. Two of three candidates are confirmed to attend.

The forum will be on Wednesday, July 20 at 7 pm via Zoom. Please Register at tinyurl.com/JPP-2022-AG.

The winner of the Democratic Party will face Republican Party candidate James McMahon, who is unopposed.

There is no incumbent in race as current AG Maura Healey is running for governor.