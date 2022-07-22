Local Photographer’s Jamaica Plain Library Exhibit is ‘Preserving Nature in the City’

Local photographer Dawn Colsia's new exhibit at the Jamaica Plain Library captures the diversity of Jamaica Pond.

“Every morning I walk around Jamaica Pond with my camera in one hand and my dog in the other. What started as a daily walk has become my morning meditation and reflection on the role nature has played in my life," said Colsia.

The show, Preserving Nature in the City: A Daily Walk Around Jamaica Pond, runs through August 31, with a public reception on July 28 from 5:30-7:30 pm.

Prior to becoming a full-time artist, Colsia practiced law, was a mediator, and worked to improve policy for people with disabilities, according to a press release. Since then Colsia combined her passion for social change with her life-long love of photography, using her work to create awareness and foster dialogue about important political and cultural issues.

Her library exhibit looks at the diversity of Jamaica Pond, both its natural wonders of flora and fauna like turtles, herons, and the movement of the water. She also includes images of the people and pets who frequent the space while walking, exercising, reading, fishing, relaxing and more.

The library is open Monday-Wednesday 10-6, Thursday 12-8, and Friday 9-5, and Saturday 9-2 (closed Sundays). The exhibition space is located on the lower level.

The exhibit is part of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library's rotating art program, supported by The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library in partnership with Uforge.