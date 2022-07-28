After Two-Year Hiatus, Puerto Rican Festival & Parade Returns to Franklin Park on July 29

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the 55th Puerto Rican Festival and Parade is returning to Franklin Park on July 31.



At noon on Sunday, the parade will proceed from Cedar Street and Columbus Avenue to Franklin Park. The parade is the culmination of the three-day Puerto Rican Festival, which is projected to draw more than 90,000 people during three days. There will be performances by local and international artists, Puerto Rican food, local arts and crafts, and many more activities for all ages. Click here for the musical line-up, which begins at 3 pm on each day.

Boston’s Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Robert Santiago will serve as the Grand Marshal. Santiago is Boston’s first Puerto Rican Commissioner of Veterans Services, and also the first openly gay commissioner.

“My mom taught me what it means to be Puerto Rican through her pride, actions, and deeds and because of her I am very grateful for my Puerto Rican heritage, it’s who I am. I’m so proud to serve as Grand Marshal of this year’s parade,” said Santiago via press release. “The Festival and Parade hold a special place in my heart. I’ve attended this wonderful event since I first arrived in Boston as a crew member of USS Constitution, and I’m looking forward to another great year!”

“We are thrilled to have Commissioner Santiago as our Grand Marshal! He’s been involved since day one, and as a fellow Boricua, we know he’s as passionate about this event as we are,” said Edwin Alicea, President of the Puerto Rican Festival “We’re excited for a great parade on the 31st!”

