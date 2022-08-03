All Levels of Players Welcome to Play Chess for Free Every Thursday

Do you need more chess competition or just beginning to learn the game? Then you'll want to check out JP Chess, which meets every Thursday night.



You may have seen JP Chess during the recent Open Streets event.

JP Chess meets from 6 to 9 pm at J.P. Licks. Chess sets and clocks are provided. There are no fees, as the club relies on donations from individuals and organizations.

From time to time a gathering may include a free tournament. Again, all levels are welcome, from beginner and all the way to grandmaster. Check out jamaicaplainchess.com for more info.