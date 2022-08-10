City Wants You to Take ‘Redefining Womanhood in the City of Boston’ Survey

The Mayor's Office of Women's Advancement (MOWA) wants you to take a survey to help the city better understand the needs of the community.



MOWA is organizing community hearings from this month to October with a goal of informing residents about the ongoing projects of the department in order to achieve gender equity. The discussions in the hearings will help inform MOWA's projects for fiscal year 2022-2023.

The survey takes two to three minutes to complete. Click here to take the survey.