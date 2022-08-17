Jamaica Plain Porchfest Returns August 20

This year's Jamaica Plain Porchfest will take place on August 20 from noon to 6 pm with performance locations all across the neighborhood.



This year there will be a Community Hour block from 3 to 4 pm where all other programming will shut down to encourage attendees to congregate in central locations to join in an hour of togetherness, joy, and celebration. The Community Hour will include circle singing, Haitian folklore dance class, Latin dance class, and arts and crafts.

The central locations include the Anna M. Cole Community Center, Jamaica Pond Boathouse, Sam Adams Brewery, First Baptist Church, Eliot School, and the Loring Greenough House.

Along with the central locations there are 50 other performance spaces hosting a variety of music performances

Click here for a schedule of all performances. Here's a map of Porchfest, and here's a mobile friendly map of Jamaica Plain Porchfest.

This year, Jamaica Plain Porchfest has partnered with BlueBikes, who are offering free day passes to festival attendees. Porchfest will provide codes to use at checkout on the BlueBikes app the day of the festival. But if you'd like to use the day pass before arriving at the festival you can fill out a form which can also be found on Porchfest's website to receive the pass code ahead of time.