DCR Implementing 3 Days of Closures of Southwest Corridor Park Bike Path Starting Aug. 18

On Wednesday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation announced there would be two weeks of rolling closures of the Southwest Corridor Park Bike Path starting Aug. 18. But then DCR was reminded by the public that the Orange Line is being shutdown for a month starting Aug. 19, and DCR reconsidered its plan and opted for just three days of rolling closures.

The closure comes as a shock to many considering the city and MBTA have highlighted the Southwest Corridor Park Bike Path as an alternative for transportation during the Orange Line shutdown.

DCR only announced its plan on Wednesday, a mere day before they are implementing rolling detours of the Southwest Corridor Park bike path to accommodate repair work. Cyclists will be shifted to an adjacent path on a rolling basis with "minimal disruption to travel on the Southwest Corridor." Traffic patterns for cyclists and pedestrians will be marked, and there will also be a police detail, according to a DCR press release. The closure will be from 7 am to 5 pm.

DCR's plan was originally to close the park through Sept. 2, which did not make people very happy at all, to say the least.

