New Brewery and Taproom Looking to Open on Washington Street Later This Year

A Jamaica Plain resident is planning on opening Drawdown Brewing Company later this year on the ground floor of a Washington Street apartment building.



“We’re excited to be part of this vibrant neighborhood which has a wonderful reputation for celebrating diversity, great restaurants, uniquely independent businesses and a thriving socially-minded community,” said Liz Nicol, the owner and operator of the new establishment at 3200 Washington St., at the corner of Montebello Road.

Drawdown Brewing Company will be a malt forward brewery with core beers and creative small batch brews. As head brewer, Nicol will produce four to five stalwart brews offered year-round. There will be also be seasonal and specialty brews produced in smaller quantities. There will be eight to ten beverages on tap, and small, light bites will be offered. Also, Nicol intends to partner with nearby restaurants to offer guests access to their menus.

The taproom will provide bar and table seating for approximately 50 guests, with some seasonal outdoor seating as well.

Nicol is scheduled to speak with the Egleston Square Neighborhood Association on Aug. 22 to discuss the business.

The plan is for the brewery to open this December.