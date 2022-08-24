Ukrainian Independence Day Picnic in Jamaica Plain on August 28

Everyone and anyone is invited to the Annual Boston Ukrainian Independence Day Picnic at the grounds of the Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain on August 28.



There will be delicious Ukrainian food, music, activities, and more. People are encouraged to wear vyshyvanka and other Ukrainian clothing attributes.

The picnic is being organized by the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Boston Branch which will join people all across the country to celebrate Ukraine’s 31st anniversary of independence.

The picnic starts at noon. Admission and parking is free. Food costs money and is CASH ONLY. The church is at 146 Forest Hills Street, Jamaica Plain.