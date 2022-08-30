Developer Pitches 55 Apartments in Renovation of Blessed Sacrament

The development company chosen to renovate and reuse Blessed Sacrament filed a letter of intent with the city outlining its proposed project.



Hyde Square Task Force announced it was selling the Blessed Sacrament Church to Pennrose in October.

Pennrose's proposal is for a mixed-use, mixed-income housing development in which Pennrose will honor Blessed Sacrament's architecture and history while adding more affordable housing to the neighborhood.

The proposal calls for 6,475 sq. ft of multipurpose/performance space that would be operated by Hyde Square Task Force. There would be 55 residential units that would be operated by Pennrose. The performance space and residential units would be created in the existing structure, as well as two additions in the rear of the building.

There would be 14 studios, 22 one-bedroom units, and 19 two-bedroom units. As proposed by Pennrose, 60% of the units would be deemed affordable and available to households 60% of less of the area median income. The other 40% will be for moderate- or middle-income households earning between 80% and 120% of the area median income.

Pennrose said they will continue a collaborative process with the Boston Planning and Development Agency, and the Boston Landmarks Commission. The latter recently released a report that said Blessed Sacrament merits landmark status.