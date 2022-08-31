‘Never Too Much, Always Enough’: Mayor’s Mural Crew Art Installation Celebrates Olmsted Bicentennial

Boston's Mayor’s Mural Crew and the National Park Service created a series of temporary chairs across the Emerald Necklace to commemorate the bicentennial celebration of Frederick Law Olmsted.



The park furnishings, named “never too much, always enough,” features 24 chairs in six sites across the Emerald Necklace, which was designed by Olmsted. The chairs were built by repurposing the distinctive white spruce-pole fence that was designed by Olmsted, to surround the Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site in Brookline (Fairsted).

Jamaica Plain resident Heidi Schork, who founded The Mayor’s Mural Crew, designed the chair with an inspiration to use the same curves found in Fairsted’s beautiful fence, according to a press release. The chair are at the following locations:

Jamaica Pond, in the southwest corner overlooking the pond and in the northwest corner amongst the trees

Franklin Park, to the left of Franklin Park Golf Course Clubhouse and at the top of Scarborough Hill (by Hole 12 of the golf course)

Allerton Overlook, off of Pond Avenue by Olmsted Park’s Leverett Pond

Back Bay Fens, off of Park Drive behind the James P. Kelleher Rose Garden View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mayorsmuralcrew

This project was conceptualized and brought to life by a group of youth artists employed through Boston’s Department of Youth Employment, together with adult artists employed for the Boston Parks Department, including: Aiyanna Canty, Aminah Yahya, Bobby Zabin, Camila Aguilera-Steinert, Eli Swanson, Emmett Hughes, Heidi Schork (Program Director, The Mayor’s Mural Crew), Inez Bendavid-Val, Jamar Joseph, Jerome Jones (Lead Artist, The Mayor’s Mural Crew), Kayla Depina, Laniya Harding, Liz O’Brien (Program Manager, The Mayor’s Mural Crew), Lucy Edelstein-Rosenberg, Maia Poremba, Madalen Bigsby-Licht, Nalani Reid, Niamh Mulligan, Tony Depina, Xavier James, Xzavier Santiago, and Zariyah Wilkerson. The construction of chairs was led by Jerome Jones.

“Olmsted’s values resonate geniously in the 21st century city and post-pandemic world. Together with Fairsted, we carefully focused on crafting space for people to connect and be inspired, as Olmsted did," said Liz O'Brien, of the Mayor’s Mural Crew. "Olmsted would be exceptionally proud of our youth artists, who went above and beyond amidst Boston’s hottest summer in 150 years, to create this historic piece of art.”