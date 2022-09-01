Boston Nonprofit Celebrates Jamaica Plain Senior Heading to Harvard This Fall

Boston-based United South End Settlement’s (USES) celebrates high school graduates, recognizing young people of diverse backgrounds who came up through USES’ programs and will be matriculating to college programs all across the state this fall.



One of these graduates that USES is thrilled to cheer on is Betsy Resner from Jamaica Plain, who will attend Harvard University this fall.

This is a particularly exciting milestone for the organization since Betsy belonged to the preschool class of 2009, demonstrating the long-lasting impact and value of high-quality early Education.

This fall, many high school graduates are heading to college as a rite of passage into adulthood. For USES, this year’s graduates are a true testament to its development programs which provide Boston-area children and youths with quality education and enrichment opportunities with the goal of disrupting the cycle of poverty for those in underserved communities. Each student that was recognized as part of the ceremony grew up participating in USES programming, from its Early Childhood Education program to club 48 out of school time programming or attending USES’ Camp Hale on Squam Lake in New Hampshire.