Portman’s ‘A City in 7 Years’ Exhibit at Jamaica Plain Branch Library

Boston artist Eli Portman's exhibit 'A City in 7 Years' is now on display at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library.



Portman describes his work as “the dissonance between perceived unique individual solitude in a crowded environment, and the commonness and sameness of such feelings,” according to a press release. He specializes in detailed, studied renderings of city- and landscapes in ink and watercolor.

Portman's solo exhibit is the newest exhibit as part of the rotating art program supported by The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library in partnership with Uforge.

Portman often draws based on his own photography including Boston landmarks like the Boston Public Library and the Gardner Museum, which allow him to tap into shared experiences of those who live in or visit the city.

“I manipulate the openness and tightness of visual spaces and interiors to reflect the claustrophobia of society's open spaces,” said Portman.

Eli Portman: A City in 7 Years is on view from September 2 through October 28, 2022, with a public reception on September 8 from 5:30-7:30 pm. The library is open Monday-Wednesday 10-6, Thursday 12-8, and Friday 9-5, and Saturday 9-2 (closed Sundays). The exhibition space is located on the lower level.