Non-Profit Helps Those in Crisis, Victory Programs, Opens Headquarters in Jamaica Plain

Victory Programs (VPI), a Boston-based non-profit which offers housing, prevention, and recovery services to individuals and families in crisis, has acquired a building at 404 South Huntington Ave to serve as its administrative hub for the more than 20 programs they operate across the Greater Boston area.



“We’re happy to be in JP, a neighborhood that has always had compassion for those in crisis," said Executive Director Sarah Porter. "It feels great to be working surrounded by activists, advocates, and friends.”

VPI’s finance, development, communications, volunteer program, human resources, and administrative support staff now work from the new location, along with the agency’s senior leadership.

These functions have moved from Victory Programs’ building at 965 Massachusetts Ave. to make way for a new navigation center for unhoused women and trans and non-binary people in the heart of the city’s Mass & Cass area. The center is scheduled to open in September 2022.

Since 1975, Victory Programs has offered shelter, sustenance, recovery, care, and compassionate support to people experiencing homelessness, many of whom struggle with substance use, have mental health issues, and/or live with HIV/AIDS.