Election Results: Montaño Wins, Hayden Wins DA, Miranda Wins State Senate

Unless someone mounts a write-in campaign, Kevin Hayden, has been elected to be the next Suffolk County District Attorney after defeating Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.



In a four-person race for the 15th Suffolk District rep seat, Sam Montaño will be going to the Statehouse after winning the Democratic Party primary, and there was no Republican candidate.

15th Suffolk candidate @SamvMontano just declared victory - “I’m a queer brown kid from Los Angeles who moved here twelve years ago.” #BOSPOLI - working tnt with @BayStateBanner, cc @YawuMiller — IsaiahThompson (@isaiah_thompson) September 7, 2022

The amazing @SamvMontano declares victory in 15th Suffolk! So excited to have her as a partner at the State House! #bospoli #mapoli pic.twitter.com/ea43HmgE3F — Kenzie Bok 白凱欣 (@KenzieBok) September 7, 2022

In the 2nd Suffolk District state senate race, current state Rep. Liz Miranda announced herself as the winner defeating fellow state Rep. Nika Elugardo, former state senator Dianne Wilkerson, Miniard Culpepper, and James Grant.

In Congressional races, US Rep Ayanna Pressley (7th-D) will face Republican Donnie Palmer Jr. who was uncontested. US Rep. Stephen Lynch (8th-D) will face Republican Robert Burke.

In statewide races, former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell won the Democratic Party nomination for attorney general defeating Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell will face Republican attorney James R. McMahon III in November.

In the governor's Democratic Party race AG Maura Healey easily beat state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, who had already dropped out of the race. Healey will face Republican former state rep Geoff Diehl in November.