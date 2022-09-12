Abilities Dance Boston Performing at Arnold Arboretum on Sept. 17

Abilities Dance Boston will shine at the Arnold Arboretum landscape with a performance on Sept. 17.

Abilities Dance Boston was commissioned to "create pieces inspired by the history and landscape of the Arboretum and celebrate equitable public land use for all through an intersectional disability lens."

The company will bring original musical scores, choreography, audio descriptions, ASL, and CART to make its performance accessible in the spirit of universal design enjoyed by all, according to the Arboretum's website.

Music will be composed by Erin Rogers and performed live by the New England Film Orchestra. You can see the full list of performers on Abilities Dance Boston's website.

The performance is scheduled for Sept. 17 from 2 to 3 pm, with a rain date of Sept. 18 from 2 to 3 pm.

Directions and Accessibility

The performance will take place on level ground at the three ponds near the Arboretum’s Forest Hills Gate. The audience area is paved. Please bring whatever will make you most comfortable while watching the performance such as blankets, chairs, etc. There will also be a limited number of folding chairs available.

Please click here to let the Arboretum know if you plan on using any of these services: ASL interpretation, CART services, Shuttle service between Arborway Gate and performance area, or a folding chair at the performance area (Please bring your own).