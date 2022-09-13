Spontaneous Celebrations Benefit Golf Tourney Returns Sept. 22

The second annual golf tournament to benefit Jamaica Plain nonprofit Spontaneous Celebrations will tee off on Sept. 22.



This year’s tournament will be held at Franklin Park's William J. Devine Golf Course, and will be followed by a BBQ dinner, complete with prizes, and a raffle. The raffle includes four of the Red Sox tickets. Details on how to purchase raffle tickets are online.

Tournament organizer Mike Lapham is currently seeking golfers to sign up as individuals ($200) or foursomes ($600). More information about how to register is available on the Spontaneous Celebrations website or by contacting MikeLapham123@gmail.com.

“We use a scramble format, so each person gets to hit their own tee shot, but then all four people take their next shot from the best of the four locations, and so on. So it keeps it fun for the slicers and duffers as well as the low handicappers! Anyone can make a chip or a putt and be a hero, and everyone has fun together!” said Lapham.

The tournament also benefits the nonprofit United for a Fair Economy. Sign up online today or contact Mike for further information about the raffle or the tournament.