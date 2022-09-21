Still Time to See Footlight Club’s ‘Xanadu’

The Footlight Club kicked off its 146th season with Xanadu last weekend, and there are several performances this weekend to catch the show.



Xanadu is a joyous story about inspiration, and was originally slated to close out the 2020 season, but then COVID hit.

"It's so nice to be singing and dancing (and roller skating!) on stage again, and Xanadu is the perfect post-pandemic show," said Michael Colford, director of the show. "Not only was it the show in rehearsal back in 2020 when everything shut down, but it's a joyous celebration of inspiration and magic. Something we could all use right now."

During the shutdown, The Footlight Club completed a major construction project to make its Eliot Street building fully accessible. So for the first time ever, from basement to stage level, anyone is able to enjoy all aspects of the longest running community theater.

Xanadu is based on the film starring Olivia Newton John, and follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from Mount Olympus to 1980 Venice Beach, California on a quest to inspire a struggling artist. She's there to inspire Sonny to achieve his dream – creating the first roller disco.

Melissa Paz and Mordecai Choi star as the lovers at the center of the story, and the cast includes Todd Reinhart and Susan Picillo. Michael Colford directs in his solo debut at the helm of a musical, Vincent Ratsavong is the choreographer, Derrick Lacasse brings the music of Jeff Lynne and John Farrar to life as music director, with Carol Pyper and Valerie Tracy sharing producer credits.

Xanadu opened September 17 and runs for six shows through October 1. All performances are at 8 pm, except for a 2pm matinee on Saturday, Oct. 1. Tickets are $28/$25 (for seniors, students, and children 18 and under). For $10 additional, you get a disco bundle! Tickets are available online at www.footlight.org or at box office, the night of the show.