Photos: Lots of Fun at First Emerald Necklace Parkfest

Hundreds of people enjoyed the first Emerald Necklace Parkfest on September 24 throughout Necklace parks.



Presented by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, the Emerald Necklace Parkfest marked Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th year with free activities across the Emerald Necklace park system. Olmsted was the inspiration of the day-long celebration of shared use, shared health and shared power along the Emerald Necklace linear park system Olmsted designed. Activities were held at Franklin Park, Arnold Arboretum, Jamaica Pond, Olmsted Park, Riverway, Back Bay Fens and Charlesgate Park.