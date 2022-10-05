Railyn’s Furniture Open on South Street

Tucked into the corner commercial space at South and McBride streets is Railyn's Furniture store selling contemporary, modern, traditional and luxury styles.



The store opened in May and pitches itself as where you can be "living style without breaking the bank."

There are bedroom, living room, dining room sets, dining room tables, and more. The store's full catalog is available on its website.

If you're interested in the fine print: all sales are final after merchandise has been delivered, unless "in the unlikely event you receive broken furniture" or the wrong item. They will then exchange it. Or you can receive a full refund as store credit.