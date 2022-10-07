Join Newly Formed Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council Outreach Committee

The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council voted in August to add an Outreach Committee as a standing working committee of the council, and new members are wanted.



The Outreach Committee is responsible for:

promoting participation in the JPNC

increasing the diversity and representative cross section of the JP community on the Council

promoting JPNC activities online and in person

making the work the JPNC does as transparent and accessible to the community as possible

and actively engaging as much as the neighborhood as possible

"We aim to engage neighbors at an interpersonal level by creating connections, ensuring that there is representation across the Council and its activities and that it reflects the demographics of the neighborhood on a variety of metrics, and by recruiting people to join the Council," said the Outreach Committee's webpage.

The Outreach committee will generally meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 pm.

For more information or to get involved, please email info.jpnc@gmail.com.

Current members of this committee include: Paige Sparks (Chair), Omer Hecht, and Peg Preble.