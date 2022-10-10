English High School Celebrates 200th Birthday!

With a mix of glitz and glory, the 200th celebration marking the English High School of Boston’s 200th anniversary wowed the 300-plus alumni and supporters attending the Gala at the Marriott Boston Copley Place Hotel on October 1.



Legendary World War II Tuskegee Airman Enoch ‘Woody’ Woodhouse II (age 95, Class of ’44) was honored with a Lifetime Service Alumni Award. Gov. Charlie Baker recently promoted him to Brigadier General.

In her guest video address, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden brought greetings, referring to her own lifelong devotion to education, emphasizing the importance of public education, commending EHS as the pioneering first public high school in America and its unbroken history of educating immigrants and their offspring.

EHS 2022 alum and co-emcee Blanca Ramirez told the audience, “When I miss the place that gave me hope, determination and the opportunity to breathe again, I will visit our home -- English High School.”

Other EHS alumni luminaries in attendance included former Mass. Attorney General Francis Bellotti, retired Judge Thomas Connors, former MBTA General Manager Bob Prince, and retired Brigadier General Joseph Carter.

In addition to marking EHS’s 200th the gala launched the school’s $3 million fundraising campaign designed to raise money for student scholarships, the Alumni & Friends Tutoring Center, the arts & music program, and career pathways.

Many students were on hand either as part of the program or as greeters. Co-emcee Blanca Ramirez (Class of ’22), a native of Guatemala soon to attend Boston University with a full scholarship, and Thomas Thermidor, (Class of ’21), now at Babson College, both of whom received college scholarships. In her address, trial attorney Migdalia Nalls (Class of ’97) thanked EHS supporters in her ‘Investing in the Dream’ speech. Current students kicked off the festivities with a dramatic drum line while others served as ushers who gave ‘Proud to Be 200’ hats to all who donated during the event. Donations made during the event are being doubled (up to $50,000) thanks to a major supporter.

English High boasts a ‘roster of illustrious alumni including actor Leonard Nimoy, (Class of 1948), former MBTA General Manager Robert Prince (1967), U.S. Marine Corps Commandant General Paul X. Kelley (1946), singer Jordan Knight of the New Kids on the Block (1988), and many more.