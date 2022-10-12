Annual Jamaica Plain Dog Parade Needs Volunteers

The annual Jamaica Plain Canine Costume Parade is coming up soon and volunteers are needed.



Photo courtesy of Sacred Harbor Photography

The parade is Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 2:30 pm. Volunteers are needed for table registration, parade marshals as the parade makes its way down Centre Street to help conduct traffic, and red carpet wranglers to work with the talent (i.e. the dogs).

This is really a ggggggrrrrrreat job for dog lovers and an opportunity to participate in one of Jamaica Plain's favorite traditions. All volunteers will receive two free tickets to the Jamaica Plain Centre South Main Streets 20th anniversary celebration.

If you're interested and want to participate or know more info, please contact JPCSMS Executive Director Ginger Brown at 617-942-2439 or email director@jpcentresouth.com.