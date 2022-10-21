Blessed Sacrament Project Proposal Meeting Oct. 24; Comment Period Ends Oct. 28

There will be a virtual public meeting to discuss the proposed mixed-use, mixed-income Blessed Sacrament housing project on Oct. 24.



The Boston Planning & Development Agency is hosting the meeting to discuss the overall project and the potential impacts. There will be a presentation followed by questions and comments from the public.

The proposed project includes renovating and reusing the Blessed Sacrament Church. Located at 361 Centre St., the Boston Landmarks Commission released a report in August 2022 that the church warranted landmark status.

The project includes an estimated gross building area of 63,235 sq. ft., which will have a multipurpose/performance space of about 6,475 sq. ft., to be operated by Hyde Square Task Force. The proposal would also include 55 residential units plus management, maintenance, and community spaces of 56,764 sq. ft. to be operated by Pennrose. The performance space and residential units would be in the existing structure, as well as two discrete and accessible residential additions at the rear of the building.

The public comment period for the project closes on Oct. 28. You can submit your comments here.

Below is the info for the public meeting that will be from 6 to 7 pm.

Please register for the meeting using the following Zoom link:

bit.ly/3RFzAkR

Meeting ID: 160 808 5064

Toll-Free Call-in Number: 833.568.8864