It’ll Be a Grrrreat Time: Jamaica Plain’s Annual Canine Costume Parade on Saturday

Ruth Barker Ginsberg, dogs dressed as bumblebees, Harry Potter, and so many more awesome dog costumes have strutted the red carpet at the annual JP Canine Costume Parade through the years. Who knows what the dogs will be wearing this Saturday!



Dogs and their owners are invited to wear costumes starting at the First Baptist Church and down Centre Street parade route to the Loring-Greenough House. Then the dogs (and their people) will walk the red carpet as judges decide the top three participants who receive prizes.

The event is helmed and emceed by Blue Frog Bakery owner Brad Brown. All $10 entry fees from participants go to the City of Boston Animal Shelter, in the form of gifts cards to our local pet stores.

Registration start at the First Baptist Church (633 Centre St.) at noon. The parade begins at 1 pm. Rain date is the following day, same places, same times.