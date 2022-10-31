Eat, Drink, and Celebrate 20 Years of JP Centre/South Main Streets on Nov. 3

Celebrate 20 years of JP Centre/South Main Streets' supporting businesses and the community at a party on Nov. 3.



JP Centre/South Main Streets began when Thomas Menino was mayor, and has gone on to work businesses and residents to build a strong retail district along Centre Street.

The JP Centre/South Main Streets 20th Anniversary Celebration will be a laid-back and festive event, with a focus on friendly mingling. There will be beer, wine, refreshments, and a live auction, as they celebrate 20 years of building relationships with our Jamaica Plain community.

The celebration will be at the Loring-Greenough House on Nov. 3 from 6 to 9 pm.

