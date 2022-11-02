Dog Area Will Be Included in Flaherty Playground Renovation

A dog area will be included in the upcoming renovations to the Flaherty Playground.



An email from Boston Parks and Recreation project manager said that after community meetings, it was determined that a dog area should be included in the new redesign.

The community process included a survey released after a Sept. 13 meeting, which was filled out by 1,143 people. Of the respondents, 79% were in favor of dog park, 91% included their home address and 89% were from Jamaica Plain.

"We consider this to be indicative of significant local support, and combined with our meetings, input and other communications received during this process, we feel that it reflects this will be a positive addition to this park," wrote B Chatfield, Parks & Rec project manger, via email.

Chatfield said the department will work with the Friends of JP Dog Parks to ensure that the dog area runs smoothly. She added the department will work with the community to finalize the design for the park, and that there will be upcoming community meeting.