Restaurant Openings: Tonino, Mike & Patty’s, Happy Lemon, and More

A high-end Italian restaurant, a breakfast sandwich shop, and a boba tea spot -- Jamaica Plain has several new restaurants offering very different fare.



Claire Makley and Luke Fetbroth opened Tonino on Oct. 20 in the former Little Dipper space (669A Centre St.) in partnership with local restauranteur David Doyle and his wife, Mari Pérez-Alers.

Tonino is an Italian restaurant inspired by the trattorias, enotecas and aperitivo bars of the smaller neighborhoods surrounding Rome’s city center. The menu includes tomato pie, which has a direct influence from Fetboth's childhood trips to Philadelphia. There's also chitarra and clams, which is a nod to Osteria da Tonino, the century-old, family-run restaurant that the owners loved on a trip to Naples, Italy in 2019. That restaurant was so fantastic that they decided to name the restaurant after it.

Tonino is open for dinner Thursday through Monday starting at 5 pm, and plans to add lunch and aperitivo hours (3-5pm) in the coming weeks.

In Hyde Square, Mike & Patty's is now open at 388 Centre St., Wednesdays-Sunday from 8 am to 2 pm. This is the restaurant's fifth location in the Boston area.

Breakfast sandwiches include Grilled Crack, which is a fried egg, bacon, four cheeses (American, Swiss, cheddar, and Gruyere) on a butter sourdough. There's The Vegan One sandwich, which is Just egg, vegan smoked gouda, and blue oyster mushroom hash with maple-sriracha syrup on their flourhouse english muffin.

And definitely try out the Mission Breakfast Burrito that consists of scrambled eggs, American, jack cheddar, hash browns, avocado spread, roasted poblanos, salsa verde, salsa roja and crema on their house-made flour tortilla.

Another restaurant that opened recently is Happy Lemon (3193 Washington St.). Happy Lemon is an international chain offering varied teas from its milk tea, salted cheese drinks, lemon drinks, pure tea, smoothies, and more. Menu items include milk tea with Oreos and puff cream; another drink includes purple taro milk tea with boba. There's also two varieties of bubble waffles, including one with chocolate.