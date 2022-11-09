Letter: Jamaica Plain Civic Associations Oppose DCR’s Selection for Arborway Project

The following letter was sent to Stephanie Cooper, the Acting Commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation.



As chairs of the Jamaica Pond Association and of the Jamaica Hills Association through whose jurisdictions runs the entire Arborway from the Eliot Street intersection to and through Kelley Circle and to and through Murray Circle, we write to advise the DCR of the united opposition of the Jamaica Pond Association and the Jamaica Hills Association to DCR’s “Preferred Alternative” (Alt 4) for its Arborway Project and of our united support for Alternative 1.

We oppose Alternative 4 and strongly support Alternative 1 because Alternative 1:

Eliminates the possible construction of two major, wide, signalized intersections in the park;

Protects against the build-up of air pollution caused by motor vehicles idling day and night at traffic signals at Kelley Circle and Murray Circle;

Allows for easier vehicular access outbound into the Eliot StreetBurroughs Street Pondside neighborhood;

Allows for the reestablishment of a two-lane roadway between Murray Circle and Forest Hills eliminating the present bottlenecks approaching Murray

Provides clearly designated pedestrian and bicycle crossings at Murray and Kelley Circles;

Removes far fewer trees than either Alternatives 3 and 4;

Allows Moss Hill residents direct access to the JP Business District and to travel to the Medical Area and to downtown Boston; and,

Our goal is to keep the parkway as a parkway.

We ask that you meet with representatives of our associations so that we might discuss with you our opposition to Alternative 4 and our support for Alternative 1.

Very Truly Yours,

Kay Mathews

Chair, Jamaica Pond Association

Andrea Howley

Chair, Jamaica Hills Assocation