Suspect Identified in Sexual Assault and Home Invasion in Jamaica Plain

A warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted a sexual assault and home invasion that took place on Oct. 24 on the Arborway, according to BPDnews.com.



Washington Pearson is wanted on a warrant out of West Roxbury District Court for attempted murder, strangulation or suffocation, armed robbery, assault to rape, and breaking and entering during the daytime.

Pearson is described as a Black male who is 6'5" and 290 lbs.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Sexual Assault Detectives at 617-343-4400, or call 911 if the suspect is observed.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).