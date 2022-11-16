Comment Period Open Until Dec. 8 for Two Proposed Buildings for Hailey Apartments

The public comment period for two buildings already approved as part of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments is open until Dec. 8.



The buildings are already approved as part of the Mildred C. Hailey project master plan that was approved by the Boston Planning & Development Agency board (BPDA) in April 2021. This is a public comment period for these two particular buildings.

The buildings are the continuation of buildings 1A and 1B. Building 2 is proposed to be a six-story (approximately 70 foot tall) building with approximately 82,750 sq. ft. consisting of 65 residential units, according to BPDA. Building 3 is proposed to be a six-story (approximately 70 foot tall) building with approximately 71,050 sq. ft. consisting of 60 residential units and approximately 4,550 sq. ft. of non-residential space.

More details of the buildings are included in the project notification form. Comments can be submitted by clicking here.