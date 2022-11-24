Public Meeting Dec. 6: Rockwood Street Proposal for 36 Units on 12 Wooded Acres

There will be a public meeting on Dec. 6 to discuss the proposed project at 96-100 Rockwood St. that would be built on 12 acres currently occupied by brush, trees, and one existing mansion.



Rockwood Manor, as it will be called, is in the Moss Hill neighborhood, and would include 36 townhouse and flat style condo units in 14 new separate structures and renovation of an existing mansion that would provide amenities for residence. Eighteen of the units would be townhouse style and 18 would be flat style residences. There would be approximately 14 three-bedroom residences, 22 two-bedroom residences, and onsite parking would include two units for each unit.

The project would not include affordable housing units, and instead Rockwood Partners LLC will provide a voluntarily Inclusionary Development Policy contribution of $1,053,000, according to an impact report filed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

The current project is 17% smaller in square footage than when it was initially proposed to reduce "disruption to existing landscape and topography."

The impact report says the project is located in a Conservation Protection Subdistrict and is in compliance with the zoning requirements.

The purpose of the public meeting is to discuss the project and its potential impacts. There will be a presentation followed by questions and comments from the public. Please register for the meeting using the following Zoom link bit.ly/3tQek2F.