Not sure what to get as a gift for the holidays? Then check out JP's Open Market & Holiday Pop-Up on Dec. 3.



The event is sponsored by Three Square Main Streets and will feature local vendors selling an array of handmade goods. There will be jewelry, clothing, home goods, tasty treats, and more.

The pop-up is at 684 Centre St. from 11 am to 5 pm on Dec. 3.