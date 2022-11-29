Discounts, Giveaways, and More During Jamaica Plain Holiday Stroll on Dec. 8

Many Jamaica Plain businesses are participating in this year's holiday stroll on Dec. 8 and offering discounts, giveaways, and gifts with purchases.
The stroll is will be on Centre and South streets businesses from 5 to 8 pm. Focus Real Estate is also accepting Toys for Tots donations.
Participating businesses include:
- Body, Stone & Soul
- Casa Verde
- City Feed
- Diversity
- Flavor Boom
- Focus Real Estate
- George's Shoe Store
- JP Licks
- Kitchenwitch
- Miss Laura's
- NICKLS & DIMES
- On Centre
- Papercuts
- Salmagundi
- Susanna
- Tres Gatos
- Unlimited Sotheby's
- 40 South Street Vintage Fashion
84 Views