Discounts, Giveaways, and More During Jamaica Plain Holiday Stroll on Dec. 8

Many Jamaica Plain businesses are participating in this year's holiday stroll on Dec. 8 and offering discounts, giveaways, and gifts with purchases.



The stroll is will be on Centre and South streets businesses from 5 to 8 pm. Focus Real Estate is also accepting Toys for Tots donations.

Participating businesses include:

Body, Stone & Soul

Casa Verde

City Feed

Diversity

Flavor Boom

Focus Real Estate

George's Shoe Store

JP Licks

Kitchenwitch

Miss Laura's

NICKLS & DIMES

On Centre

Papercuts

Salmagundi

Susanna

Tres Gatos

Unlimited Sotheby's

40 South Street Vintage Fashion