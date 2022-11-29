Discounts, Giveaways, and More During Jamaica Plain Holiday Stroll on Dec. 8

Many Jamaica Plain businesses are participating in this year's holiday stroll on Dec. 8 and offering discounts, giveaways, and gifts with purchases.

The stroll is will be on Centre and South streets businesses from 5 to 8 pm. Focus Real Estate is also accepting Toys for Tots donations.

Participating businesses include:

  • Body, Stone & Soul
  • Casa Verde
  • City Feed
  • Diversity
  • Flavor Boom
  • Focus Real Estate
  • George's Shoe Store
  • JP Licks
  • Kitchenwitch
  • Miss Laura's
  • NICKLS & DIMES
  • On Centre
  • Papercuts
  • Salmagundi
  • Susanna
  • Tres Gatos
  • Unlimited Sotheby's
  • 40 South Street Vintage Fashion

 

 

