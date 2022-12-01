Fugitive Wanted for Jamaica Plain Home Invasion and Sexual Assault Caught in Virginia

United States Marshals arrested a suspect in Virginia who was wanted on charges including attempted murder and sexual assault in a home invasion on the Arborway.



Washington Pearson, 55, of Boston, was placed in custody on Nov. 29 and was to be arraigned in Virginia as a fugitive from justice and would be extradited to Massachusetts pending an extradition hearing, according to BPDnews.com.

At the time of his arrest, Pearson was wanted on a warrant issued out of West Roxbury District Court on charges of attempted murder, strangulation or suffocation, armed robbery, assault to rape, and breaking and entering, all in relation to an incident that occurred on October 24, 2022, on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain.