Fixit Clinic at Jamaica Plain Library on Dec. 10

The Fixit Clinic is coming back to the Jamaica Plain Library.



The clinic will be on Dec. 10 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Celebrating repair by conveying basic troubleshooting skills, Fixit Clinics are do-it-together hands-on STEM-oriented fix-n-learn community-based exploration and discovery workshops staffed by volunteer Fixit Coaches who generously share their time, tools and expertise to consult with you on the disassembly, troubleshooting, and repair of your item.

So bring your broken, non-functioning things — electronics, appliances, computers, toys, sewing machines, bicycles, fabric items, etc.– for assessment, disassembly, and possible repair. Workspace, specialty tools, and guidance will be provided to help you disassemble and troubleshoot your item. Whether you fix it or not, you’ll learn more about how it was manufactured and how it worked, and be ready to share your new-found confidence and insight with your friends, neighbors, and the community at large.