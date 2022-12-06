Boston Symphony Orchestra, SingPositive, JP Honk Playing at JP Holiday Light Show Kick-Off Party on Dec. 8

There will be several awesome musical acts performing at the kick-off party to honor the artists who created the Jamaica Plain Holiday Light Show on Dec. 8.



The light show is projecting onto the steeple of the First Baptist Church (633 Centre St.) each night from 5 to 9 pm from Dec. 3 until Jan. 7, 2023.

"The show will reflect the season of giving and be inclusive of all. The light show will serve as a great attraction for shoppers and residents alike, who can enjoy the 12 minute show from the lawn of First Baptist Church. Our businesses benefit too from the increased pedestrian traffic and community placemaking. Public art and performances are a proven strategy for safety, engagement, and revenue-building," said JP Centre/South Main Streets' fundraising page for the light show.

Local high school artists created the show in partnership with Artists for Humanity (AFH).

The kickoff party will be at 6 pm on the lawn of the church, and everyone is welcome. There will be treats and hot cocoa. It is also the night of the Jamaica Plain Holiday Stroll -- so support our local businesses and check out the light show. Several musicians will perform at the kickoff:

5-6 pm - Boston Symphony Orchestra Quintet

6:30-7 pm - SingPositive! an intergenerational choir in JP

7:15-8 pm - JP Honk (may be parading on Centre Street)

Also, money still needs to be raised to support the light show. Please click here to donate. The fundraising campaign will be ongoing during the show, and people will be able to scan a QR code in the light show and donate right then.