Enter The 2023 Lilac Sunday T-shirt Design Contest

Every year the community is invited to submit designs for the annual Lilac Sunday t-shirt. This year's deadline for submissions is Dec. 18.



Artists of all ages are welcome to submit their designs, and the winning selection will be printed on t-shirts for adults and children that will available on Lilac Sunday: May 14, 2023.

Submissions will be evaluated based on "how well they reflect the spirit, history, and beauty of Lilac Sunday at the Arboretum." Arboretum staff select the winner, and the winner will receive 10 t-shirts, a one-year membership to the Arboretum, and have their name credited (if they want) on all promo materials with the design.

The winner will be selected in January 2023. Please note that the winning design becomes property of the Arnold Arboretum and may be used in other promotional materials for Lilac Sunday.

The Arnold Arboretum recommended learning more about the lilacs.

You can submit using this link. But check out the submission guidelines first:

Submission Guidelines:

Designs must be original artwork for the front of a t-shirt, suitable for adults and children. The color of t-shirt will be determined by the Arboretum.

Designs must be 2- to 3-color for t-shirt screen printing (white is considered a color).

Competition is open to all ages.

Designs must include these phrases: “Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University” “Lilac Sunday” and “2023”.

Each artist may submit up to two designs.

Please submit your design below as a .jpg, .pdf, or .png. Once the winning file is selected, we’ll need the file in vector format or as a high-resolution (600 epi) scan at the final print size.