The Dogwood Closing for Good on January 14; Building Recently Sold

The popular Forest Hills restaurant The Dogwood recently announced it is closing for good in January.



For the last 27 years, The Dogwood has been a Jamaica Plain favorite, serving brick-oven pizzas, pasta, burgers, drinks, and more.

The Dogwood announced their sad news on their website:

It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that after 27 years The Dogwood will be closing its doors for good January 14th, 2023. We are thankful for the continued patronage & support the community has offered through the years. To all our faithful & loyal Dogwood friends & family we thank you for the memories & look forward to having one more with you before we go to exchange the stories & memories this great establishment has offered us all. We hope to see you in these next few weeks.

The property was also recently sold for $2.2 million by First Pub Incorporated, according to bldup.com.