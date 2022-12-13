JP Jubilee Free Concert ‘How Can We Keep from Singing?’ on Dec. 18

The JP Jubilee Elders' Chorus is presenting a free community concert "How Can We Keep from Singing?” on December 18.



In the JP Jubilee tradition, this will not be a program of holiday songs, but a rich sampling of various musical genres, including folk, African American, Quaker, classical, and the Beatles, among others.

The concert is at 4 pm, at St. John’s Church (One Roanoke Ave.). Masks and vaccination are required of the audience, as they are of the singers. Everyone is warmly invited to join and donations are gratefully accepted to help keep the chorus open to all participants.