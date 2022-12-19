Centre Street Candy Store, Cacao, Closing at End of Month

Citing a looming recession, the owners of the candy store Cacao, said they are closing the business at the end of the month.



The small, independently-owned store opened on 660B Centre Street in June 2018, serving up an assortment of delicious chocolates, nuts, and more, that were made in-house.

Co-owners Perla Rosario and Leo Baez posted the store's closure on Facebook. They talked about how their families immigrated to Boston in the 1980s, settling in Jamaica Plain.

"We grew up in JP and went to JP schools so opening a business in JP was a dream come true," said the Facebook post.

But the last few years have been tough on the small business, and while they are closing their doors, they will greatly miss JP.

"Now with a possible recession looming, we’ve decided not to renew our lease and close our JP shop the end of this year. We are forever grateful for all the memories and all the amazing people we’ve met throughout the way," said the post.

