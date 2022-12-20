Sherrill House CEO Selected as Chair of State Board of Registration of Nursing Home Administrators

Patrick J. Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer of Sherrill House, a not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, has been unanimously elected chair of the Massachusetts Board of Registration of Nursing Home Administrators, the state body that licenses and regulates nursing home administrators.



Stapleton, a national leader in the long-term care profession, will be serving under his third administration when Governor-elect Maura Healey takes office in January. He was first appointed by Gov. Deval Patrick to the board, which protects the health and safety of nursing home residents by ensuring that administrators adhere to quality standards and continuing education. He was reappointed by Gov. Charlie Baker.

“I am honored to serve as chair of the Board of Registration of Nursing Home Administrators and am humbled by the confidence my peers have shown by electing me to lead us through what are certainly very challenging times,” said Stapleton, who served as Vice Chair from September 2021 to September 2022. “This board comprises an outstanding group of professionals who are deeply committed to providing oversight and setting standards that ensure the patients and residents served by skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts receive the highest quality of care.”

Stapleton has served as CEO of Boston’s Sherrill House since 2003. He is also a member of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Informal Dispute Resolution Board. He serves on the board of trustees for LeadingAge Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, and serves on the Finance Committee for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton.

Stapleton earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and political science from Salem State University and a master’s degree in health care administration from Simmons University.

This article was submitted by Sherrill House.