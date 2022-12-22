President Biden Signs Lynch Bill to Honor American Heroes of Benghazi Attack

President Joe Biden signed legislation sponsored by U.S. Representative Stephen Lynch (MA-08) to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the four Americans killed in Benghazi, Libya in 2021.



Specifically, the bill awards the Congressional Gold Medal to U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens; U.S. Navy Seal and C.I.A. security contractor, Glen Doherty; U.S. Navy Seal and C.I.A. security contractor, Tyrone Woods; and U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant and State Department Officer, Sean Smith.

“After more than a decade of collective effort in support of this important legislation, I am proud that [the bill] has been signed into law by President Biden,” said Lynch via press release. “The enactment of this bill would not have been possible without the family members, pro bono counsel, and other stakeholders who relentlessly advocated on behalf of our four fallen heroes - in recognition of their bravery, service, and sacrifice.

“There is no legacy more lasting and profound than the bravery and sacrifice of those who have stood in defense of our nation,” said Lynch. “After more than a decade since the terrorist attack in Benghazi, it is more than fitting that we bestow the Congressional Gold Medal on the four fallen American heroes who bravely defended our compound and dedicated their lives to service on behalf of the United States of America.”

Since the Revolutionary War, Congress has bestowed the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of distinguished acts of bravery, leadership, and achievement that leave an enduring impact on American history. Lynch said he is grateful to the nearly 300 bipartisan members who co-sponsored the legislation and enabled its passage in the House. He is also thanked to Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) for introducing the Senate companion bill to ensure the support of 70 bipartisan senators.