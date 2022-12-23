MassNAELA Honors Jamaica Plain’s Hahn for His Advocacy of Seniors’ Legal Rights

The Massachusetts Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (MassNAELA) honored several individuals for their advocacy of elder services and their commitment to raising awareness of legal issues affecting seniors during its annual meeting including Jamaica Plain's C. Alex Hahn.



Held on Dec. 8, the John J. Ford Litigation Advocacy Award, which honors a member’s efforts to educate the chapter membership relative to litigation strategies, was bestowed to C. Alex Hahn, for his dedicated efforts with drafting amicus briefs in appellate cases that pertain to elder law issues.