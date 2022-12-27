Tres Gatos Kicks Off New Musical Residency with Fundraiser on Dec. 28

Acoustic jazz band Manouche Urbain is beginning their musical residency at Tres Gatos with a fundraiser on Dec. 28.



"They play incredible gypsy jazz that will get you grooving and tapping your toe," said Tres Gatos in a Facebook post announcing the residency and fundraiser.

The first performance on Wednesday is to help retired musicologist/retired concert pianist Leslie Hurwitz, and father to Marc Hurwitz, founder of Hidden Boston and food/travel writer.

Half of restaurant sales on Wednesday will go to help Leslie with an ongoing health issue. If you are unable to attend the fundraiser, there is also a GoFundMe page to help.