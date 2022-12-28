On Centre and Ace Hardware Win Holiday Decorations Contest

Numerous Centre and South street businesses got into the holiday spirit this year, and they've got the prizes to prove it.



The Jamaica Plain Business & Professional Association had a Business District Holiday Decorations Contest this holiday season, and 12 Centre and South street businesses registered to have their decorations judged. Points were awarded in three categories: most artistic, most festive, and most inviting to customers.

And the winners are:

First place: On Centre

First place: Ace Hardware City

Second place: Susanna

Third place: Boing!

Runner ups:

Blue Frog Bakery

Miss Laura's

George's Shoes

Papercuts

JP Seafood Cafe

FOCUS Real Estate

Unlimited Sotheby's International Realty