On Centre and Ace Hardware Win Holiday Decorations Contest

Numerous Centre and South street businesses got into the holiday spirit this year, and they've got the prizes to prove it.
The Jamaica Plain Business & Professional Association had a Business District Holiday Decorations Contest this holiday season, and 12 Centre and South street businesses registered to have their decorations judged. Points were awarded in three categories: most artistic, most festive, and most inviting to customers.
And the winners are:
First place: On Centre
First place: Ace Hardware City
Second place: Susanna
Third place: Boing!
Runner ups:
Blue Frog Bakery
Miss Laura's
George's Shoes
Papercuts
JP Seafood Cafe
FOCUS Real Estate
Unlimited Sotheby's International Realty