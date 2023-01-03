Three Kings Day Celebration at Hyde Square Task Force on Jan. 7

Hyde Square Task Force is hosting a Three Kings Day Celebration on January 7.



Three Kings Day, or called Epiphany, is at the end of the 12 days of Christmas and is the celebration of the day the three wise men first saw baby Jesus and brought him gifts.

The event will be at 1 pm at Hyde Square Task Force's building at 30 Sunnyside St.



