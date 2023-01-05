Bucklaew’s ‘Winter Landscapes’ Exhibit at Jamaica Plain Branch Library

Jamaica Plain printmaker Quenby Bucklaew's Winter Landscapes solo exhibition is the first art show at the Jamaica Plain Library for 2023.



Bucklaew has been inspired by her world travels, and utilizes bold shapes, a limited use of color, and tactile qualities resulting from a mixture of printmaking techniques. She captures her own ephemeral impressions of place and time, as well as the emotional impact they can have.

Winter Landscapes includes travel-inspired prints from 2019, as well as new pieces created since the pandemic when she found inspiration in her own neighborhood by exploring the natural beauty of Jamaica Plain, and especially Jamaica Pond.

Her multilayered compositions feature stark, snowy expanses punctuated by spindly tree branches, blurry city skylines, and the calm, reflective spread of the pond, all marked by the textured detail of woodblock and collagraph printing. Her printing plates and blocks along with the finished works are also on display.

Quenby Bucklaew: Winter Landscapes is on view from Jan. 5 through March 1, with a reception to be held on January 5, 2023, 5:30-7:30 pm. The exhibition space is located on the lower level.

This exhibition is proudly sponsored by The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library in partnership with Uforge.