Video: Why Did The Coyote Cross Centre Street?

So why did the coyote cross Centre Street in Jamaica Plain? Easy answer: To get to the other side.



You can see this coyote stop on Centre Street and observe the action of cars commuting around 6 am on January 4, 2023.

This video was sent to Jamaica Plain News by a reader after they recorded this coyote crossing over Centre Street from the grounds of the First Church of Jamaica Plain. The reader said there was more than one coyote, too.

This video continues Jamaica Plain News' recent coyote coverage: hanging in Franklin Park, and howling in Franklin Park.

